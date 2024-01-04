Trevor Lawrence is limited in practice with right shoulder, left finger injuries

If the Jaguars are going to win the AFC South, they need to beat the Titans on Sunday. If they’re going to beat the Titans on Sunday, it would help to have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field.

Lawrence, who missed a start for the first time in his career on Sunday against the Panthers, was limited in practice on Wednesday with a right shoulder injury. The report also disclosed that Lawrence has a left finger injury. The finger injury was not mentioned last week.

The Jaguars win the division with a victory over the Titans. They can also get in without winning the division. The simplest path is win on Sunday, and win the AFC South.

Lawrence suffered the shoulder injury during a Week 16 loss to the Buccaneers. The Jaguars beat the Panthers without Lawrence; C.J. Beathard played quarterback.