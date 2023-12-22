Trevor Lawrence officially listed as questionable for Sunday

The Jaguars got quarterback Trevor Lawrence back at practice Friday and they hope to have him in the lineup on Sunday as well.

Lawrence missed the first two days of practice this week, but his recovery from a concussion has progressed to the point that he was able to get on the field. Lawrence, who is also listed with an ankle injury, will need to clear the concussion protocol before the team travels to Tampa on Saturday and he’s officially considered questionable.

If Lawrence does not make the trip, C.J. Beathard will start at quarterback.

Wide receiver Zay Jones (knee, hamstring), cornerback Christian Braswell (hamstring), cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad), safety Andre Cisco (groin), and tight end Brenton Strange (foot) join Lawrence with questionable tags.