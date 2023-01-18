 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Lawrence on 37-0 Saturday record: I don’t really think about that

  
Published January 18, 2023 09:06 AM
nbc_pft_divrdpreviews_230118
January 18, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into Divisional Round keys, including the Jags having nothing to lose, Jalen Hurts’ shoulder, the Bills and Bengals coming off Wild Card struggles and a star-studded DAL-SF duel.

There’s a curious stat going around about Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence that’s also relevant this week.

Since the start of his high school football career, he hasn’t lost when playing on a Saturday.

There are several reasons for that, one of which is that most NFL games aren’t played on that day of the week. But Lawrence enters the divisional round 37-0 when playing on Saturday and will try to make it a clean 38-0 when Jacksonville takes on Kansas City.

“I take a lot of pride in it because we play on a Saturday again,” Lawrence said with a laugh in his Tuesday press conference. “It is what it is. I don’t really think about that. I think about we’ve got to win this game to keep going, keep playing, keep our season alive. That’s what I think about, trying to go 38-0 if you want to put it that way. About that streak or whatever, it’s honestly kind of a coincidence that I’ve had Saturday games at all three levels.

“Yeah, let’s keep that going. That means we’re playing again next week. That’s the plan.”

Lawrence said he guessed he last lost on a Saturday in middle school.

“We probably played a championship [on a Saturday]. I think we won that,” he said. “I don’t remember. I’m sure I lost on a Saturday at some point.”

For the divisional round, Lawrence knows he and the Jags have to be at their best against Kansas City — no matter what day the game is played.

“[W]hen you’re playing a team like them that has a great offense, a high-powered offense, that can score a lot of points, even if your defense is playing well, you’ve got to score to beat guys like this, especially a guy like Patrick [Mahomes] over there,” Lawrence said. “You’re aware of that, and there’s definitely some stuff we left out there, and excited to get another opportunity. It’s going to be fun.”