 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Lawrence plans to make voice heard about Jaguars offseason direction

  
Published January 31, 2023 01:53 AM
nbc_pft_achievers_230126
January 26, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether each team that lost in the Divisional Round overachieved, underachieved or properly achieved this season.

Year Two was a big step forward for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field as he led the team to a division title and a playoff win over the Chargers.

Lawrence plans to take another step forward off the field this offseason. He said last week that he plans to make his voice heard when it comes to what direction the Jaguars move in over the course of the offseason.

“There’s conversations obviously, that need to be had,” Lawrence said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “I think you look at what we did this season, it’s about the people that we have, not just the people on the field, not just the players on the field, but the people, too. . . . The people they were, the hard work, all the things that people don’t see always, there’s a lot of things that go into that. You want to keep guys like that that really have set the standard for the organization and have been a part of what you’re building here, and I think moving forward, that’s one of the things you have to look at in the guys you want to have.”

Tight end Evan Engram and right tackle Jawaan Taylor are the most prominent free agents on the team’s offense and it sounds like Lawrence is going to go to bat for keeping both of them around for his third season in Jacksonville.