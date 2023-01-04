Trevor Lawrence returns to limited work Wednesday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to a limited practice Wednesday, a day after the team estimated him as a non-participant.

It follows the same practice schedule he has maintained since Week 15.

Lawrence has not had a full practice since going on the practice report in Week 14 with his toe injury. He missed two practice days that week before returning to limited work the final practice day of the week.

In Weeks 15-17, Lawrence was a non-participant on the first practice day of the week before limited practices the next two days. He has received a questionable designation the past four weeks but has started every game.

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday as well, the only other change to the team’s practice report.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) remained out of practice.

Safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), outside linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder) again were limited.