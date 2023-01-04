 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Lawrence returns to limited work Wednesday

  
Published January 4, 2023 01:06 PM
nbc_hhmb_keepitopencloseitout_230104
January 4, 2023 01:16 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight start/sit decisions in 'Keep it Open or Close it Out' as they discuss whether they are firing up JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rhamondre Stevenson and others in Week 18.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to a limited practice Wednesday, a day after the team estimated him as a non-participant.

It follows the same practice schedule he has maintained since Week 15.

Lawrence has not had a full practice since going on the practice report in Week 14 with his toe injury. He missed two practice days that week before returning to limited work the final practice day of the week.

In Weeks 15-17, Lawrence was a non-participant on the first practice day of the week before limited practices the next two days. He has received a questionable designation the past four weeks but has started every game.

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday as well, the only other change to the team’s practice report.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) remained out of practice.

Safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), outside linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder) again were limited.