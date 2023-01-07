Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker, Treylon Burks are active for Saturday night’s game

For the fifth consecutive week, Trevor Lawrence received a questionable designation because of a toe injury. For the fifth consecutive week, the Jaguars quarterback will start.

The team announced its inactives for Saturday night’s game to decide the AFC South title, and Lawrence is not on the list.

Neither is linebacker Travon Walker or any of the Jaguars’ other injured players listed as questionable. Walker will play despite an ankle injury.

The Jaguars’ inactives are receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, outside linebacker De’Shaan Dixon and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter.

The Titans will have rookie receiver Treylon Burks, who went on the practice report Wednesday with a groin injury. Burks did not practice Thursday and was questionable heading into today.

The Titans’ inactives are defensive lineman Naquan Jones, cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) and safety Mike Brown.