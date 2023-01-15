 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence: You couldn’t write a better script, but don’t want to do that again

  
Published January 15, 2023 03:18 AM
After falling behind 27-0 in a first half that featured five turnovers, the Jaguars came all the way back to take down the Chargers on a last-second field goal.

Saturday night was a tale of two halves for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

With the Chargers up 27-7 at halftime, it looked like the story of Lawrence’s playoff debut would be the Jaguars going down in flames because of the quarterback’s four interceptions. That story changed dramatically in the second half, however.

Lawrence threw three touchdown passes and the Jaguars held the Chargers to a field goal as they pulled off the third-biggest comeback in postseason history. Lawrence finished with four touchdown passes overall and the headline became his short memory and the team’s belief in him even after he stumbled.

When the 31-30 win was in the books, Lawrence said it was the most fun he never wants to have again.

“You couldn’t write a better script to win a game like that tonight, so it makes it more special, but don’t want to do that again,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “Got to take care of the ball. That’s where it starts.”

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson compared Lawrence’s rebound to ones he saw from former teammate Brett Favre, who was the last quarterback to throw four interceptions in one half of a playoff game. The Packers lost that 2002 game, but Lawrence and the Jaguars will be moving on after a memorable night in Jacksonville.