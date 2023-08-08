Trey Flowers works out for Patriots

Free agent defensive end Trey Flowers initially visited New England on March 16. He worked out for them Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Flowers, who turns 30 next week, began his career as a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2015.

In four seasons with the Patriots, Flowers made 21 sacks and won two Super Bowl rings.

Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions in 2019, but after 29 games and 10.5 sacks over three seasons, the Lions released him. He signed with the Dolphins last August but played only four games before landing on injured reserve.

In the past three seasons, Flowers has played only 18 games and made only 3.5 sacks.