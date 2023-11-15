Trey Hendrickson back to full practice, set to play Thursday night

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson’s outlook for Thursday night didn’t look good on Sunday or Monday, but things took a quick turn in the right direction.

Hendrickson hurt his knee late in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Texans and he was listed as out of practice Monday. He returned to practice as a limited participant on Tuesday, however, and he was bumped up to a full participant on Wednesday.

Hendrickson has no injury designation on the team’s final injury report, so he is set to play against the Ravens.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle), and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (knee) will not play. Wide receiver Charlie Jones (thumb) is the only Bengal carrying a questionable tag into Thursday.