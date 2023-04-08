 Skip navigation
Trey Lance doing offseason work with Patrick Mahomes

  
Published April 8, 2023 12:24 AM
nbc_pft_lancewithmahomes_230407
April 7, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore where Trey Lance’s career could go from here, given Brock Purdy has proven himself on the field, but Lance’s abilities are still unknown.

49ers quarterback Trey Lance sought out the best quarterback in the NFL for some offseason training.

Lance and Mahomes were training together this week, as shown by a brief video that has gone viral this week.

Although some have said Lance’s throwing mechanics look better , the video only shows Lance making one throw, so no one should draw too many conclusions about it. Still, it’s at least encouraging that he’s healthy enough to be doing offseason work after last season’s broken ankle required two surgeries.

Lance is heading into a very important season in his NFL career. When the 49ers spent three first-round picks to acquire Lance in the 2021 NFL draft, they never dreamed that he’d be heading into Year Three having shown so little. The 49ers aren’t ruling out trading Lance, and if they keep him, it’s not clear where he’d fit on the depth chart alongside Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

So any work Lance can get in the offseason is a good thing. Especially work with the reigning MVP.