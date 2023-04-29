 Skip navigation
Trey Lance is “doing everything” in the team’s offseason work

  
Published April 29, 2023 06:01 PM
nbc_pft_lancewithmahomes_230407
April 7, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore where Trey Lance’s career could go from here, given Brock Purdy has proven himself on the field, but Lance’s abilities are still unknown.

Brock Purdy’s timeline is uncertain as he works his way back from elbow surgery. Trey Lance is back after two surgeries on his ankle last season.

Lance said last week he was cleared “a little over a month ago” and was “good to go.”

49ers General Manager John Lynch confirmed Saturday that Lance is doing everything in the team’s offseason work.

“He’s been out there throwing, doing everything ,” Lynch said when asked about the health of the third-year quarterback, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Lance remains on the team. For now.

It’s still possible they could deal him at some point in 2023, depending on how Purdy’s recovery from ulnar collateral ligament surgery on his right elbow goes.

The 49ers added veteran quarterback Sam Darnold as insurance, and they are trying to add a fourth quarterback.

“They’re looking to fill out everything with the [undrafted] free agents,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We’d love to get a fourth guy here. We’ll see which one it is. But we’ll be all right, though, in the offseason when we get to training camp.

“Hopefully, we’ll get Brock back soon. But regardless, we’d love a fourth guy here. You never know how much we end up doing in the OTA sessions, but it’s been good having two guys out there just throwing. They’ve been on their own.”