Treylon Burks is questionable after missing practice Thursday with a groin injury

  
Published January 5, 2023 10:47 AM
The Titans won’t have their starting quarterback for their Week 18 game against the Jaguars to decide the AFC South title. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is on injured reserve.

Joshua Dobbs will start for Tennessee, and he surely hopes to have the team’s first-round draft choice to throw to.

The Titans added receiver Treylon Burks to the practice report Wednesday with a groin injury that limited him. Burks did not practice Thursday and is questionable to play.

“I think he’ll be OK ,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “We held him out today.”

Burks has 29 receptions for 425 receiving yards and one touchdown in 10 regular-season appearances as a rookie.

The team ruled out cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) after he didn’t practice all week.

Linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), safety Amani Hooker (knee) and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) are limited.

Cole, Fulton and Petit-Frere were limited in all three practices of the week. Hooker had limited practices Tuesday and Wednesday but sat out Thursday.