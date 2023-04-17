 Skip navigation
Tristan Wirfs is preparing for left side or right side

  
Published April 17, 2023 04:07 PM
With Donovan Smith gone from the Bucs, right tackle Tristan Wirfs could end up moving to the left side. Wirfs is getting ready for that possibility.

Wirfs told reporters he’s been working both sides, “just in case .”

“Just covering my bases,” Wirfs said.

It was Wirfs who explained, in colorful fashion, the difference between playing on the left side and the right side.

“It just feels awkward at first but once you settle in it feels fine,” Wirfs said. “It kinda feels like wiping your butt with your other hand. It just feels a little awkward at first, but you get used to it.”

Wirfs said in 2020 he feels more comfortable on the right side. That’s where he’s always been. As he enters his fourth year, he might be moving the Charmin to the other hand.