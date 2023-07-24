 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh go one-two at swimming worlds, Douglass’ first gold
Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Frelick On Fire
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jacobssaquon_230724.jpg
How Jacobs, Barkley can move forward in RB market
nbc_pft_rbsmarketmeetingv2_230724.jpg
Ekeler ‘wants answers from ownership’ on RB market
nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh go one-two at swimming worlds, Douglass’ first gold
Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Frelick On Fire
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jacobssaquon_230724.jpg
How Jacobs, Barkley can move forward in RB market
nbc_pft_rbsmarketmeetingv2_230724.jpg
Ekeler ‘wants answers from ownership’ on RB market
nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Troy Hill to work out with Raiders on Monday

  
Published July 24, 2023 09:11 AM

With free-agent cornerback Marcus Peters already set to work out with the Raiders on Monday, Las Vegas is going to take a look at another veteran defensive back.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Troy Hill will have a workout with the club today.

Hill, who turns 32 next month, has played most of his career with the Rams. He appeared in 70 games with the club from 2016-2020 before spending the 2021 season with the Browns. He returned to L.A. last year and started 12 games, recording an interception and four passes defensed.

Hill has appeared in 97 games with 55 starts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015. With the versatility to play outside and inside at corner, Hill has eight career interceptions with 34 passes defensed, 3.0 sacks, and 12 tackles for loss.