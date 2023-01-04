 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Troy Vincent doesn’t rule out postponement of Patriots-Bills game

  
Published January 4, 2023 11:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms describe the challenges of other players, coaching staffs and fans trying to grapple with witnessing the Damar Hamlin injury and how to balance eventually looking ahead to Week 18.

The NFL still hasn’t decided whether, or when, the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals will resume. There’s another dilemma potentially looming for the league.

During a Wednesday afternoon conference call regarding the Damar Hamlin situation, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent didn’t rule out the possibility of postponing the Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Bills, if Bills players and coaches aren’t ready to proceed.

“We have not had that discussion,” Vincent said regarding the possibility of postponing the Buffalo game. “It’s really important that we just keep the pulse of the coach and the players, and don’t get in front of that. And we’ll allow Sean [McDermott] and his team and his staff and his players, which are the most important thing here, to guide this, if we have to make that decision collectively with the club.”

On one hand, it would be very hard to envision the Bills not playing on Week 18, when they quite possibly will never finish their Week 17 game. On the other hand, it’s impossible to expect the Bills players and coaches to proceed, if they aren’t ready to play.

Really, who would expect them to? They experienced a trauma that may not heal to the point at which they can properly gather themselves and play football again only six days later. If they can process their feelings and properly and safely perform, that’s great. If they can’t, that’s a decision that someone will have to make at the appropriate time.

Time continues to be the key word. As Steve Miller said, time keeping on slipping, slipping, slipping into the future. At some point, time makes decisions for you.