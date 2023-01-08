 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trying to play spoiler, Rams lead Seahawks 13-6 at halftime

  
Published January 8, 2023 12:54 PM
nbc_csu_larsea_230105
January 5, 2023 12:00 PM
Sean McVay has called Los Angeles' season “a professional failure,” but the Rams have an opportunity to play spoiler on the road against the Seahawks, though Chris Simms and Mike Florio both like Seattle in a close contest.

If Sunday is Sean McVay’s last game coaching the Rams, he and his team aren’t going quietly into that goodnight.

Los Angeles got an 11-yard touchdown late in the first half to go up 13-6 on playoff-hopeful Seattle at halftime.

Receiver Tutu Atwell took a handoff to the left and went in for the 11-yard score, capping a nine-play, 87-yard drive that took exactly 3:00 off the clock.

The Rams have been particularly effective running the ball on Sunday, gaining 95 yards on 13 carries in the first half — good for 7.3 yards a pop. Cam Akers leads with 59 yards on nine attempts.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is 7-of-12 passing for 88 yards. He’s been sacked three times.

The Rams got off to a hot start when defensive back Jalen Ramsey picked off quarterback Geno Smith on the first play from scrimmage. L.A. turned that extra opportunity into a field goal.

Smith finished the first half 8-of-13 for 46 yards. Kenneth Walker has 41 yards on 10 carries.

The Rams are slated to get the ball first to start the second half. The Lions will surely be hoping Los Angeles keeps its lead to have a shot at the postseason with tonight’s game against Green Bay.