Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tua Tagovailoa excited about where things are headed after a productive offseason

  
Published April 10, 2023 04:36 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Tyreek Hill’s remarks about playing against the Chiefs next season and analyze whether the Dolphins or Chiefs will have the upper hand.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s offseason workouts have included jiu-jitsu lessons to help protect him against hits to his head. But that isn’t all he has done.

Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins listed at 6-foot-1, 217 pounds last season, has gained muscle since the end of last season.

Offseason training’s been good ,” Tagovailoa said Monday, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Been working on strength in many areas and been chipping away at things that I felt like I needed to work on to get to where I feel I can get to in the later parts of the season.”

Tagovailoa missed the final three games of the season, including the postseason loss to the Bills, with a head injury. He missed two games earlier in the season, too.

But he threw 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions and posted a 105.5 passer rating in the 13 games he did play.

The Dolphins have improved their team this season with the additions of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“I’m very excited,” Tagovailoa said. “I think our entire team is excited to get back out there, get to meet a lot of the newer guys. A lot of the newer guys getting to meet a lot of the guys that have been in this system for a whole year now.”

The Dolphins’ voluntary offseason program begins next Monday.