Tua Tagovailoa hopes to return for playoffs, if Dolphins make it

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again is in the concussion protocol. Some have suggested that he shouldn’t play again this year.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday’s pregame show that Tua hopes to play in the playoffs, if the Dolphins qualify. That meshes with the scuttlebutt we’re hearing from those in and around the team.

It implies that Tua wouldn’t be back for Week 18, and that he would be back for the wild-card round. If there’s a wild-card round for the Dolphins.

Glazer also added that the concern for Tua specifically occurred when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua on Monday about decisions made on specific plays the prior day, and Tua struggled to remember the plays.

Ultimately, Tua’s ability to return will depend on his ability to progress through the five steps of the return-to-play protocol. Even then, the Dolphins may decide not to risk it with Tua, relying instead on Teddy Bridgewater if they make it to the postseason.