Tua Tagovailoa limited in Wednesday’s practice with left thumb, quad injuries

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been healthy all season.

The only injury he had listed on the practice report over the first 16 weeks was a right arm laceration, though he had full practices during that entire week and no injury designation.

For the first time this season, Tagovailoa did not have a full practice.

The team listed him as limited with injuries to his left thumb and a quadriceps.

The Dolphins practiced without receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle/rest), running back De’Von Achane (toe), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), receiver Robbie Chosen (concussion), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle).

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist) were limited.