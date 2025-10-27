Tua Tagovailoa listed as full practice participant, Bradley Chubb listed as out

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played with a visor in Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Dolphins because he woke up that morning with his left eye swollen shut, but it didn’t hinder him on the field.

Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns in the win and the Dolphins said that it would not have kept him from practicing on Monday. Tagovailoa, who is also listed with a left thumb issue, was listed as a full participant on Monday’s estimated practice report.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb (shoulder, foot) would not have been able to practice Monday and his status will be one to watch heading into Thursday’s game against the Ravens. Safety Ashtyn Davis (quad), cornerback Storm Duck (knee), wide receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder), and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) were also listed as out. Duck will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb) was the only player listed as limited. Defensive back Elijah Campbell (quad), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (thumb), fullback Alec Ingold (neck), cornerback Jason Marshall (hamstring), safety Dante Trader (shoulder), and wide receiver Malik Washington (knee) would have been full participants.