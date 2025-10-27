 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tua Tagovailoa listed as full practice participant, Bradley Chubb listed as out

  
Published October 27, 2025 05:49 PM

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played with a visor in Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Dolphins because he woke up that morning with his left eye swollen shut, but it didn’t hinder him on the field.

Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns in the win and the Dolphins said that it would not have kept him from practicing on Monday. Tagovailoa, who is also listed with a left thumb issue, was listed as a full participant on Monday’s estimated practice report.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb (shoulder, foot) would not have been able to practice Monday and his status will be one to watch heading into Thursday’s game against the Ravens. Safety Ashtyn Davis (quad), cornerback Storm Duck (knee), wide receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder), and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) were also listed as out. Duck will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb) was the only player listed as limited. Defensive back Elijah Campbell (quad), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (thumb), fullback Alec Ingold (neck), cornerback Jason Marshall (hamstring), safety Dante Trader (shoulder), and wide receiver Malik Washington (knee) would have been full participants.