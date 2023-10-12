Tua Tagovailoa: Passing yardage record would mean nothing if we don’t win

The Dolphins have the most offensive yards of any team in NFL history through the first five weeks of the season and 1,614 of them have come via quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s arm.

With the NFL now playing a 17-game regular season, Tagovailoa is on pace to throw for 5,487 and that would be enough to surpass Peyton Manning’s 5,477 yards from 2013 for the most in a single season in NFL history. At a Wednesday press conference Tagovailoa was asked his reaction to that.

Tagovailoa said “nothing” and then expanded on his feelings about the record when asked if he’d find it “cool” to be on top of that page in the record book.

“Sure, that would definitely be cool,” Tagovailoa said, via a transcript from the team. “If we don’t get to where we want to as a team, none of that would mean anything to me. But along the way, if we could get to where we want to get to as a team, and those statistics could follow in helping win games, I’d be very happy.”

Tagovailoa’s exploits have helped the Dolphins to a 4-1 start and the complement of weapons at his disposal — even with De’Von Achane on injured reserve — makes the prospect of eye-popping numbers while winning games all year a reasonable expectation for the Miami quarterback.