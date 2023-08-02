Tua Tagovailoa’s noticed “a lot more” communication on Vic Fangio’s defense

Miami made a key coaching move in the offseason by hiring Vic Fangio to take over as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Known as one of the best defensive schemers in the game, Fangio did some consulting work for the Eagles last season. But now he’s once again implementing and unleashing his system with the Dolphins.

On Tuesday, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa detailed some of the changes he’s noticed with the defense he’s practicing against every day in camp.

“Very tough. It’s very tough,” Tagovailoa said in his press conference. “It’s hard to distinguish what’s going to happen pre-snap and post-snap. I think Vic does a good job with his defense and aligning guys where they need to align and making everything look the same for both run-action, pass-action. And I think what I see a lot more this time, this year with the defense is there’s a lot of communication.

“So I know everyone sees the camera that we have on our head. When we watch it, we get to see when we’re motioning guys, there’s a lot of communication going on in the back end and up front. It’s a lot more than what I’ve seen the past couple years.”

Miami’s defense last year finished No. 18 in yards allowed and No. 24 in points allowed. Those numbers should improve with Fangio at the helm in 2023.