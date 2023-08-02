Tua Tagovailoa’s noticed “a lot more” communication on Vic Fangio’s defense

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
nbc_golf_gt_mediateint_230802.jpg
Mediate: Greensboro ‘was like my second home’
nbc_berry_kuppinjury_230802.jpg
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
nbc_golf_gt_mediateint_230802.jpg
Mediate: Greensboro ‘was like my second home’
nbc_berry_kuppinjury_230802.jpg
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tua Tagovailoa’s noticed “a lot more” communication on Vic Fangio’s defense

  
Published August 2, 2023 02:10 PM

Miami made a key coaching move in the offseason by hiring Vic Fangio to take over as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Known as one of the best defensive schemers in the game, Fangio did some consulting work for the Eagles last season. But now he’s once again implementing and unleashing his system with the Dolphins.

On Tuesday, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa detailed some of the changes he’s noticed with the defense he’s practicing against every day in camp.

“Very tough. It’s very tough,” Tagovailoa said in his press conference. “It’s hard to distinguish what’s going to happen pre-snap and post-snap. I think Vic does a good job with his defense and aligning guys where they need to align and making everything look the same for both run-action, pass-action. And I think what I see a lot more this time, this year with the defense is there’s a lot of communication.

“So I know everyone sees the camera that we have on our head. When we watch it, we get to see when we’re motioning guys, there’s a lot of communication going on in the back end and up front. It’s a lot more than what I’ve seen the past couple years.”

Miami’s defense last year finished No. 18 in yards allowed and No. 24 in points allowed. Those numbers should improve with Fangio at the helm in 2023.