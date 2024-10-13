Two Bijan Robinson TDs put Falcons up 15-10

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had one touchdown in the first five weeks of the regular season, but he’s doubled that number in less than a half in Carolina.

Robinson ran for his second touchdown with just over six minutes to play in the first half. The Panthers were flagged for a low block on the run, so the Falcons opted to go for two from the 1-yard-line and Tyler Allgeier’s run put them up 15-10.

Robinson had a five-yard scoring run in the first quarter and he has seven carries for 37 yards. The second score was set up by a 52-yard catch-and-run by tight end Kyle Pitts and Kirk Cousins is 8-of-15 for 101 yards.

The Panthers opened the scoring with a Diontae Johnson touchdown and they picked up a field goal after a Ray-Ray McCloud fumble in the second quarter, but they’ll likely need more touchdowns to outlast the Falcons on Sunday.