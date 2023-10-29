Two Will Levis TD passes have Titans up 14-3 at half

So far, so good for Titans quarterback Will Levis in his first NFL start.

Levis has connected with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a pair of touchdown passes and the Titans have a 14-3 halftime lead over the Falcons in Nashville.

The Falcons jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Titans defense has kept them from sniffing more points. They have sacked Desmond Ridder five times and Jeffery Simmons stripped him of the ball on one of them. Azeez Al-Shaair recovered the ball and Levis hit Hopkins for his second touchdown of the game a short time later.

Levis is 12-of-19 for 119 yards overall. The Titans have used Malik Willis as well, but Levis has taken almost all of the snaps and that should continue to be the case given how well he’s played to this point in the game.

Ridder now has seven turnovers over his last two-plus games. He’ll need to play cleaner if the Falcons are going to have a chance to come back in this one.