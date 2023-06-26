Tyler Conklin: “Plenty of room” for Dalvin Cook with Jets

One of running back Dalvin Cook’s former teammates in Minnesota would be happy to welcome him to the Jets locker room.

Cook, who was released by the Vikings earlier this month, mentioned the Jets as a possible landing spot in an interview last week and tight end Tyler Conklin was listening. Conklin said on NFL Network Monday that he thinks there’s space for Cook in a backfield with Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.

“There’s plenty of room. We’ve got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl,” Conklin said. “Me and Dalvin were basically lockermates my first couple years, and he was an awesome guy. I reached out to him because I was just curious, like are the rumors true? Is this actually possible? That’d be a special backfield with Breece and Dalvin and the rookie and whatnot, Mike Carter. I don’t know. That’s a lot of running backs, but I think that’d be special, especially in this outside zone scheme.”

There hasn’t been any word of the Jets making a specific pitch to Cook at this point, but Hall is still coming off a torn ACL and that could help open the door for a bid for more help for Aaron Rodgers this fall.