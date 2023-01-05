 Skip navigation
Top News

Tyler Huntley limited again in Thursday’s practice

  
Published January 5, 2023 11:42 AM
January 5, 2023 12:25 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview all of the playoff implications at play when the Bengals travel to face the Bengals in an AFC North showdown, and how any carryover from the postponed game against the Bills might affect Cincinnati.

The Ravens are on track to play without Lamar Jackson again this weekend and their fill-in starter has joined Jackson on the injury report this week.

Tyler Huntley was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. He’s listed with injuries to his wrist and right shoulder that reporters at the open portion of practice said kept him from doing any throwing.

Jackson has not practiced or played in a month because of a knee injury, so Anthony Brown would almost certainly start against the Bengals if Huntley is unable to play.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (illness) was the only other Ravens player to miss practice. Defensive end Calais Campbell (rest, knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest) returned to full practice participation.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) was limited for the second straight day.