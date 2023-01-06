 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyler Huntley officially questionable for Sunday

  
Published January 6, 2023 10:29 AM
January 6, 2023 01:16 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers evaluate the most recent news around the NFL including Joe Flacco being named the starter, Jalen Hurts' pending return, Lamar Jackson's knee and more.

The Ravens won’t have Lamar Jackson for a fifth consecutive game as he remains out of practice with an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament. They hope to have backup Tyler Huntley for the regular-season finale.

Huntley was on the practice report with shoulder and right wrist injuries this week, limiting him all three days.

Both Huntley and coach John Harbaugh believe the quarterback has a good chance to start, but officially he is questionable.

Anthony Brown will make his first career start if Huntley can’t go.

“Really valuable for Anthony to get the reps,” Harbaugh said of this week’s practices. “Tyler was right there getting all the reps mentally, but Anthony got the reps physically. Couldn’t do anything but help him as a player. He’ll be the backup, and he’ll be ready to go if needed.”

Receiver DeSean Jackson (illness), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) and cornerback Kevon Seymour (finger/illness).