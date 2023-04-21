 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Huntley will sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday

  
Published April 21, 2023 02:56 AM
nbc_pft_objotas_230414
April 14, 2023 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King break down how expectations for OTAs have evolved in recent years and assess how players attending or not attending have implications on team chemistry.

The Ravens’ other free agent quarterback is ready to sign.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That means he’ll make $2.627 million in 2023, then hit free agency next year. The Ravens put the right of first refusal tender on Huntley, which means that any of the other 31 teams could have signed him to an offer sheet that the Ravens would have had the opportunity to match. If the Ravens hadn’t matched it, Huntley would have gone to that other team without the Ravens getting any compensation.

Restricted free agents almost never sign offer sheets. Huntley is only 25 years old and has shown enough promise as a backup quarterback that it’s worth questioning why no teams were willing to offer him more than $2.627 million.

The much bigger question facing the Ravens this offseason is whether Lamar Jackson will sign his franchise tender, sign a long-term contract to stay in Baltimore, or sign an offer sheet with another team. But assuming Jackson does return to Baltimore, we now know who his backup will be.