Tyler Lockett active for Rams-Seahawks

  
Published January 8, 2023 10:10 AM
January 5, 2023 12:00 PM
Sean McVay has called Los Angeles' season “a professional failure,” but the Rams have an opportunity to play spoiler on the road against the Seahawks, though Chris Simms and Mike Florio both like Seattle in a close contest.

The Seahawks will officially have one of their key receivers as they look to stay alive for a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Lockett is active for the contest after he was listed as questionable with a shin injury. But head coach Pete Carroll said after Friday’s practice that he was expecting Lockett to play.

Left guard Damien Lewis and defensive end Quinton Jefferson are also active after being listed as questionable.

But the news is not as good for safety Ryan Neal and guard Phil Haynes, as both are inactive. Neal is going to miss his third game in a row with a knee injury. Haynes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 17.

Receiver Penny Hart, cornerback Artie Burns, linebacker Vi Jones, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, and linebacker Joshua Onujiogu are also inactive for Seattle.

The Rams inactives are quarterback John Wolford, receiver Ben Skowronek, linebacker Travin Howard, cornerback Shaun Jolly, center Brian Allen, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.