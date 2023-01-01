 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyler Lockett is expected to play

  
Published January 1, 2023 03:07 AM
nbc_pft_week17ripthrough_221230
December 30, 2022 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King rip through some of the biggest storylines in the NFL in Week 17, from Geno Smith's revenge game against the Jets to the Lions needing a win at home against the Bears.

The Seahawks can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss on Sunday and it looks like they’ll have one of their top offensive players back in the lineup as they try to avoid that fate.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Tyler Lockett will play against the Jets. Lockett broke a bone in his hand in Week 15 and missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs after having surgery.

He returned to practice this week with a plate and screws in his left hand. Head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that he looked good in those workouts and now he’ll be part of the team’s bid for their eighth win of the season.

Running back Travis Homer (ankle), right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), safety Ryan Neal (knee), running back Ken Walker (ankle), and defensive tackle Al Woods (Achilles) are also questionable for Seattle. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder, wrist) is listed as doubtful.