Tyler Smith, Brandin Cooks inactive for Cowboys, but Zack Martin dressed

The Cowboys will be without starting left guard Tyler Smith for a second consecutive week. They also won’t have receiver Brandin Cooks.

Smith still has not practiced because of a hamstring injury and was doubtful for today’s game against the Jets. Cooks has an MCL sprain that had him with a questionable designation.

The Cowboys will have starting right guard Zack Martin, though. Martin has a groin injury that had him questionable, but he did take every snap in Friday’s practice.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are safety Donovan Wilson (calf), defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko Jr., cornerback Eric Scott Jr., cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and quarterback Trey Lance. Lance will serve as the emergency quarterback.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is active for the first time since Oct. 23, 2022, when he injured his foot with what was a career-threatening injury.

Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin) will not play. Veteran Austin Seibert, who the team signed Saturday, will replace Zuerlein.

The Jets’ other inactives are running back Israel Abanikanda, receiver Jason Brownlee, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, defensive end Will McDonald, linebacker Zaire Barnes and cornerback Bryce Hall.

Defensive end Carl Lawson will make his season debut.

Running back Breece Hall, left tackle Duane Brown and right tackle Mekhi Becton all will play despite questionable tags.