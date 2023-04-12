Tyler Steen’s six visits include Jets, Commanders, Browns, Patriots

Alabama offensive tackle Tyler Steen has a busy itinerary before the draft.

He has visits lined up with the Jets, Browns, Commanders, Seahawks, Texans and Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Steen began his college career on the defensive line at Vanderbilt, appearing in four games at defensive tackle as a freshman and one at offensive tackle as a freshman. He started all 12 games at right tackle for the Commodores as a sophomore.

Before his junior season, Steen made the move to left tackle and started all nine games during the pandemic season. He continued his starting role on the left side in 2021, appearing in all 12 games.

Steen transferred to Alabama as a graduate student before the 2022 season and won the left tackle job. In starting all 13 games, with 25 knockdown blocks, Steen earned second-team All-SEC recognition from SEC coaches.