Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Tyler Steen’s six visits include Jets, Commanders, Browns, Patriots

  
Published April 12, 2023 12:05 PM
April 12, 2023 12:00 PM
Chris Simms reveals the tackles portion of his offensive line rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Darnell Wright to Broderick Jones and more.

Alabama offensive tackle Tyler Steen has a busy itinerary before the draft.

He has visits lined up with the Jets, Browns, Commanders, Seahawks, Texans and Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Steen began his college career on the defensive line at Vanderbilt, appearing in four games at defensive tackle as a freshman and one at offensive tackle as a freshman. He started all 12 games at right tackle for the Commodores as a sophomore.

Before his junior season, Steen made the move to left tackle and started all nine games during the pandemic season. He continued his starting role on the left side in 2021, appearing in all 12 games.

Steen transferred to Alabama as a graduate student before the 2022 season and won the left tackle job. In starting all 13 games, with 25 knockdown blocks, Steen earned second-team All-SEC recognition from SEC coaches.