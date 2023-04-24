 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyree Jackson signs ERFA tender, Marquise Blair released

  
Published April 24, 2023 09:00 AM
nbc_pft_siriannihurtscontract_230421
April 21, 2023 08:05 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King shed light on all the intangible qualities Jalen Hurts possesses and examine how that factors into the QB’s value when landing such a historic deal.

The Eagles have announced a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Tight end Tyree Jackson is officially back with the club after signing his exclusive rights free agent tender. And Philadelphia has released safety Marquise Blair.

Jackson, who converted to tight end after playing quarterback in college, has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles over the past two seasons. While he made three receptions in 2021, he played 34 offensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps in 2022 and did not record a target.

His three catches went for 22 yards with one touchdown in 2021.

Blair spent time on Philadelphia’s practice squad last season but did not appear in a game. He signed a futures deal with the club after the season.

Originally a Seahawks second-round pick in 2019, Blair has appeared in 25 games with three starts and recorded three passes defensed along with three forced fumbles.