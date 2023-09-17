Tyreek Hill expects double coverage on Sunday night in New England

During the week, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill said of the possibility of double coverage against the Patriots, “I’m still going to dominate.”

Get ready for some domination.

Hill told Rodney Harrison of NBC’s Football Night in America that Hill expects extra attention from the New England defense tonight. That’s what coach Bill Belichick notoriously does, taking away what the opposing offense does best. Or at least trying to.

“He really knows how to, you know, take away the number one threat,” Hill said. “And I feel like, throughout my whole entire career whenever I faced him, he has always given me challenges. . . . I remember when I was in Kansas City, he used to, like, put the fastest guy on me and then put a safety over top. And the whole time, the safety’s not worried about nothing else. He’s like it’s me and [the cornerback] and that safety. So it’s like a three-way ticket to going somewhere. Like, and soon as the ball snapped, the safety . . . is looking dead at me the whole time.”

Hill pointed out that, last year, Belichick did the same thing, but “they gave me a little bit more one-on-one.”

The challenge for the Patriots, if they take away Hill, will be the impact it has on the rest of the offense. Especially with receiver Jaylen Waddle ready to pounce.

“One week, I can do it,” Hill said. “The next week, he can do it. That’s how many weapons that this offense has.”

Hill wants to do it enough to have more than 2,000 receiving yards for the season. Rodney asked Hill why he has spoken so openly about that goal.

“I just really believe in who I am as a player and how much work I’ve put in — throughout my whole entire career,” Hill said. “And I believe in manifestation. You know, if I put those words out there in the air, hopefully it’ll come to me.”

Hill got more than 10 percent of the way there in Week 1. We’ll see what he does tonight, against Belichick and the Patriots.