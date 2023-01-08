Tyreek Hill questionable to return with ankle injury

The Dolphins offense has struggled so far on Sunday and they may need to go the rest of the way without wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill has an ankle injury and the team calls him questionable to return against the Jets. Hill had two catches for 23 yards before leaving the game.

The Dolphins failed to convert on fourth down to end their first possession and punted on their next two drives. The Jets have punted twice and missed a field goal over their three possessions.

It all adds up to a 0-0 score with under eight minutes to go in the first half.