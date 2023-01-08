 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill returns, but Dolphins tied 3-3 at halftime

  
Published January 8, 2023 09:23 AM
nbc_csu_jetsatdolphins_230105
January 5, 2023 12:13 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into a critical AFC East matchup between the Jets and Dolphins, given Miami's QB situation is up in the air, while Mike White has a lot to prove.

The Dolphins got wide receiver Tyreek Hill back on the field before halftime, but his return from an ankle injury didn’t help them take a lead over the Jets.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson was sacked by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams on the final play of the half and the two teams are tied 3-3 at halftime. The Dolphins need a win and a Patriots loss to advance to the playoffs.

Thompson was able to lead the Dolphins on a 10-play, 36-yard drive for a field goal after Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 55-yard kick. The Jets went on a scoring drive of their own in response and it included a 36-yard pickup by wide receiver Garrett Wilson that is the longest play by either team so far on Sunday.

The Jets have just 102 yards with Joe Flacco at the reins of the offense, but their defense has made things sufficiently difficult on Thompson to keep this game from going Miami’s way. If the Dolphins can’t change that after the break, their season will be over.