Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyreek Hill won’t return to Arrowhead after all, Dolphins-Chiefs set for Germany

  
Published May 10, 2023 03:44 AM

So much for Tyreek Hill returning to Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed had barely finished saying that he and his teammates were eager to welcome Hill back to Kansas City when the NFL announced that the highly anticipated Dolphins-Chiefs game won’t be played at Arrowhead after all.

Instead, the Week Nine game between the Dolphins and Chiefs will be played in Frankfurt, Germany. It’s technically a Chiefs home game, but the fans in Kansas City will be watching on TV.

That’s surely a disappointment for Chiefs season ticket holders, who had circled the return of Hill as one of the marquee games of this season. But the NFL is serious about growing its fan base in Germany, and part of that effort includes scheduling some of the best games of the year for Germany.

Dolphins-Chiefs should be a very good game, one of the best that the NFL has played overseas.