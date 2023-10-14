Tyrod Taylor returns to Buffalo, where he had a 22-20 record as a starter

On Sunday night, Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor returns to the place where he spent three years as a starter. And he’ll be the starter again, replacing Daniel Jones in a game against the Bills.

Taylor signed with with Buffalo after four years as a backup to Joe Flacco in Baltimore. From 2015 through 2017, Taylor started 42 games. He had a record of 22-20.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2015. Far more importantly, he took the Bills to the playoffs in 2017. They gave the Jaguars, who would nearly get to the Super Bowl that year, all they could handle in the wild-card round.

But then the Bills went all in for Josh Allen. Taylor moved on.

He has bounced around the league since leaving Buffalo. Taylor started for Cleveland in 2018 until an injury opened the door for Baker Mayfield. He started for the Chargers in 2020 until an unfortunate encounter with “Dr. Needle” opened the door for Justin Herbert.

Now, Taylor will start for the first time since handling six games for the Texans in 2021. He has a regular-season record of 26-25-1.

It won’t be easy for him to stay above .500. The Bills are favored by 15.5 points, and for good reason. But if the Bills can pull it off, Taylor’s involvement will make for a compelling wrinkle to a surprising story.