Tyron Smith is active for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is active for Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the Eagles. In Week 3, Smith dressed but did not play against the Cardinals because of a knee injury.

But it appears he will return to action today.

He missed last week’s game with a neck injury and was questionable for today’s game.

He missed 14 games in 2020 after undergoing neck surgery and also has lost games in recent years to ankle, hamstring and knee issues.

Backup offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, who started for Smith before being injured himself last week, was limited in every practice and listed as questionable with ankle and knee injuries. But he, too, is dressed.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Trey Lance, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback Eric Scott, running back Deuce Vaughn, receiver Jalen Brooks and defensive lineman Villiami Fehoko. Lance will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Eagles’ inactives are defensive end Derek Barnett, cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), running back Boston Scott (personal), tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion), defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and quarterback Tanner McKee. McKee will serve as the emergency third quarterback.