Tyron Smith, Johnathan Hankins estimated as non-participants

The Cowboys held a walkthrough Tuesday, but because they play Saturday, they were required to issue a practice report.

They estimated left tackle Tyron Smith (back) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle) as non-participants. Hankins has missed the past two games, and Smith sat out Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said both players “have a chance” to play against the Lions, but owner Jerry Jones was not as optimistic about Hankins’ availability for Saturday.

Smith received an epidural in his back last week, according to Jones.

“That usually works, so we could have him,” Jones said on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “He’s a huge difference-maker.”

The Cowboys estimated receiver Brandin Cooks (rest), running back Rico Dowdle (ankle), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (rest), safety Malik Hooker (ankle), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (rest), fullback Hunter Luepke (thigh) and right guard Zack Martin (rest) as limited.

It’s good news for Martin, who was questionable to play Sunday with a thigh injury, as he is off the injury report.