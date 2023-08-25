Tyson Campbell: Practicing against Calvin Ridley will make Sundays easier for me

The Jaguars traded for wide receiver Calvin Ridley with designs on boosting their offense, but his arrival could wind up having an impact on both sides of the ball.

In an interview with Hays Carlyon of 1010XL, Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell said that he thinks going against a receiver who “can do everything” as well as Ridley does is going to result in him improving as a player

“I love it. We’re just two competitors going at it each and every day in practice,” Campbell said. “I know he’s going to make Sundays so much easier for me and I’m going to do the same for him. He’s a great caliber receiver, he can do it all. I’m just blessed to have him on the team.”

Campbell, a 2021 second-round pick, started every game for the Jags last season. He performed at a high level and improving on it would make for a pleasant, if unexpected, consequence, of the Ridley deal.