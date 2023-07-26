 Skip navigation
TOPSHOT-SWIM-WORLD-2023
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks oldest women’s swimming world record
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Richmond

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_meghanonwcexperince_230725.jpg
Klingenberg details memorable World Cup memories
nbc_soccer_meghankligenbergintv_230725.jpg
Klingenberg discusses USA-Netherlands, World Cup
nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls’ Junior

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tytus Howard agrees to three-year extension with Texans

  
Published July 26, 2023 07:20 AM

The Texans have doubled down on extensions for their offensive tackles this offseason.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil signed a new deal with the team in March and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that right tackle Tytus Howard has now agreed to a three-year extension of his own. Howard’s deal is worth $56 million with $36.5 million in guarantees. The 2019 first-round pick has a $13.2 million salary for the 2023 season.

Howard has started all 54 games he’s played since joining the Texans.

The Texans also signed right guard Shaq Mason to a contract extension this offseason and they’ll be looking to the three blockers as the foundation of a line that keeps second overall pick C.J. Stroud upright once he takes over as the team’s starting quarterback.