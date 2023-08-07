 Skip navigation
Tytus Howard will be out “for a while” with hand injury

  
Published August 7, 2023 12:32 PM

The Texans will be without one of their key offensive players for a bit of time.

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said after Monday’s practice that right tackle Tytus Howard will be out “for a while” with his hand injury.

Ryans declined to say exactly how long the injury will sideline Howard or if he’ll be available at any point in the preseason.

“I’ll let you guys know later,” Ryans said in his press conference.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Howard’s hand is currently in a cast.

The Texans signed Howard to a three-year extension worth $56 million in late July.

A first-round pick in 2019, Howard has started 54 games in his first four seasons. He started all 17 contests for Houston last season and played 94 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.