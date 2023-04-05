UConn, NFL parlays result in huge wins for one bettor

These days, you can bet on anything. And everything. All at once.

Via Erich Richter of the New York Post, a bettor at the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Motor City Casino in Detroit made four different $10,000 wagers that combined UConn winning the men’s NCAA national basketball championship and specific NFL bets.

The UConn bet, at +3500, was paired with: (1) under 46.5 in the 49ers-Eagles AFC Championship; (2) the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl as a money line bet; (3) the Chiefs getting 1.5 points in the Super Bowl; and (4) the Chiefs getting 3.5 points in the Super Bowl.

The $40,000 investment generated profits of $2.638 million.

It’s unknown whether the bettor in question made other wagers that didn’t pan out. Still, a quartet of $10,000 bets resulted in a major payday.