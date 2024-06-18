 Skip navigation
UFL Championship generates biggest spring football title audience since 2001

  
Published June 18, 2024 04:25 PM

The UFL finished its first season with a flourish.

The championship game between the Brahmas and Stallions, a 25-0 snoozefest that was scoreless until just before halftime, generated an average audience of 1.6 million fans, via Jon Lewis of SportsMediaWatch.com.

That makes it the most-watched spring football title game since the original XFL in 2001.

So it was, in all respects, a successful first year for the UFL. Yes, it could have been better. For example, the league could have adopted the XFL kickoff, since it was widely known before the UFL season started that the NFL was considering it. That would have created more natural interest from NFL fans.

Also, the teams could have been put in markets that would have been more likely to show up for games. And not having a Michigan Panthers game on draft weekend in Detroit felt like a missed opportunity to siphon some of the football buzz that had descended on the area.

The football is entertaining. The players are skilled. The officiating transparency is exceptional. With better strategic planning, marketing, and P.R., the UFL could take off.

That’s not a criticism. It’s an observation. I enjoyed watching the games this year. Here’s to an even better second season.