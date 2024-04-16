UFL delivers a mixed ratings bag for Week 3

The UFL’s ratings for Week 3 of the league’s first season were a little up and a little down.

Via Mike Mitchell of SI.com, the four games played on April 13 and 14 had some good, and some not good, performances.

The low point came on Saturday, when ESPN generated an audience of only 534,000 for the most exciting game of the weekend, with D.C. scoring a come-from-behind win over Arlington.

The Fox game from Saturday between Memphis and Birmingham saw an audience of 837,000.

Things got better on Sunday, with back-to-back games on ABC that competed with the final round of the Masters.

For Houston-Michigan, 974,000 on average watched — even though fewer than 7,000 attended. And 1.023 million watched the St. Louis Battlehawks beat the San Antonio Brahmas.

There are seven weeks left in the UFL’s regular season. The league will surely be hoping for more days like Sunday and fewer like Saturday going forward.