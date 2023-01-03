 Skip navigation
University of Cincinnati Medical Center: No updates tonight on Damar Hamlin

  
Published January 2, 2023 07:00 PM
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, continues to be in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The hospital has announced that there will be no updates tonight on Hamlin’s status.

Damar Hamlin was transported to the facility by ambulance after receiving emergency care on the field, including CPR.

We will provide updates based on official announcements from the Bills, the Cincinnati Medical Center, the league, the NFL Players Association, or Damar Hamlin’s family.