Unprecedented betting odds show no clear favorite among Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers

  
Published January 23, 2023 07:04 AM
nbc_pft_jaxkc_230123
January 23, 2023 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Patrick Mahomes’ love of the game was on display as the QB played through an ankle injury against the Jaguars and assess how he’ll look in the AFC Championship.

Never before have the final four teams in the NFL playoff race had no clear favorite and no significant underdog like this year, when the betting odds suggest the Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals and 49ers are almost perfectly matched.

The two home teams -- the Eagles and Chiefs -- are slight favorites in Sunday’s conference championship games , and for the odds to win the Super Bowl there’s almost perfect balance among the four teams.

Sports books are currently listing the Eagles and Chiefs as slight co-favorites to win the Super Bowl, with +260 odds, and the Bengals and 49ers just behind them at +275.

This is unprecedented as far back as records of betting odds go: Never before has there been this complete lack of a clear favorite heading into the two conference championship games.

Things can change if there’s a significant injury or a surprisingly one-sided result in one of the conference championship games, but it’s likely that the Super Bowl point spread will be no more than a couple of points in either direction.

And it’s likely that we’re going to see three more close, competitive games between top teams in the conference championships and the Super Bowl.