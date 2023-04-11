 Skip navigation
Top News

USC announces Kliff Kingsbury as senior offensive analyst

  
Published April 11, 2023 01:49 PM
The University of Southern California made Kliff Kingsbury’s hiring official, announcing he will serve as a senior offensive analyst.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Kliff to our coaching staff and add another outstanding football mind to our program,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement.

Kingsbury, 43, has tutored Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, Johnny Manziel, Case Keenum and Kyler Murray during his college and NFL coaching career.

He previously worked at USC for 35 days in 2018-19 between his firing as Texas Tech’s head coach and his hiring as the Cardinals’ head coach. Kingsbury spent four seasons in Arizona, going 28-37-1 with one playoff appearance.

Kingsbury was head coach at Texas Tech for six seasons, going 35-40 in six seasons at his alma mater.

He will work with potential No. 1 overall pick in Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at USC. Williams followed Riley from Oklahoma.