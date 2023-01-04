 Skip navigation
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu declares for NFL draft

  
Published January 4, 2023 04:39 AM
nbc_dps_mikefloriointvv2_230103
January 3, 2023 11:18 AM
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the importance of the emotional wellbeing of NFL players in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's serious injury that has left him in critical condition.

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has declared for the NFL draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility. His announcement came a day after the Trojans’ 46-45 upset loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

“Although the outcome of this season was not what we wanted, I gave this university, the fans, the coaches and my teammates everything I have!” Tuipulotu wrote on social media. “With that being said, I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and fulfilling my dreams of playing in the National Football League.”

Tuipulotu was the FBS sack leader in 2022 with 13.5 sacks. He also made 46 tackles.

He won the Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award and earned first-team All-Pac-12 back-to-back seasons.

Tuipulotu’s brother, Marlon, is a defensive tackle for the Eagles.